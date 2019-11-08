Daybreak Nation on Location: The Flower Loft

Christina was live in Poland to get ready for the holidays

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Flower Loft’s Holiday Open House starts today.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can get all your holiday decor during this event like trees, wreaths, nutcrackers and more!

The store offers decorating tips and tries to make your home as cozy as possible for the upcoming holidays.

It also offers holiday gifts for everyone on your list. Those gifts include chocolate, candles and dishware.

You can even enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres during the open house while you shop.

The Flower Loft is located at 101 S. Main St. in Poland.