Daybreak Nation on Location: The Amish Market’s Fall Anniversary

Christina was at the Amish Market to check out all the great fall treats and activities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the Fall Anniversary Event at the Amish Market in Boardman!

From September 19-21, enjoy all the fall festivities like wagon rides, seasonal baked goods, kettle corn, apple cider, daily vendor deals and giveaways!

The Amish Market always has fresh-baked treats, homemade preserves, cider and more.

On Friday, September 20 from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. is the Amish Benefit Auction to help raise funding for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s capital fund.

The Amish Market is located at 6121 South Ave. in Boardman.