Daybreak Nation on Location: Thanksgiving at Cafe 422

Christina was live in Warren to check out a restaurant open for the upcoming holiday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cafe 422 is open for Thanksgiving this year from 12 until 4 p.m. with lots of delicious food available.

You can enjoy meals like cheese tortellini, chicken parmesan, prime rib, turkey, desserts and more.

Both locations, in Warren and Boardman, are offering dine in and take out options for the holiday.

You can even order an entire cooked turkey to go.

The menu is limited and reservations are required, so make sure you call Cafe 422 at (330) 369-2422 to reserve your seating.

On Black Friday, for every $100 spent, they’ll reimburse you with a $50 gift card.

Cafe 422 is located at 4422 Youngstown Rd. SE in Warren.