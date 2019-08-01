Daybreak Nation on Location: Steel Valley Cluster Dog Shows

Christina was in Canfield to check out the dog show and other activities planned

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Steel Valley Cluster Dog Shows are happening through Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

All week, many events are planned, including Friday night Bingo, daily armband raffles, a junior handling clinic, NADD/AKC dock diving, junior showmanship, farm dog and fast cat, a health fair and more.

Puppies under 6 months old will be part of the show as well as the owner-handler series.

The best junior handler will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

There is also a contest for the best Christmas-decorated RV site and best Christmas-themed golf cart contests.

First place for the RV contest is free four-day parking 2020 or $120 while second place is $75. First place for the golf cart contest is $100, while second place is $50.

For more information, visit www.steelvalleycluster.org.