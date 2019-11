The inside has been updated with new booths, floors and fresh paint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular restaurant in the Valley recently got a makeover.

After 19 years in business, Station Square finally got an upgrade.

The refreshed interior gives the space a bright new look.

Station Square is located at 4250 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.