Christina was in Hubbard to check out all the fun at the St. Patrick's Parish Festival

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The 61st annual St. Patrick’s Parish Festival starts Friday night.

From 6 to 11 p.m. Friday is “Class Reunion Night.”

Then, from 5 p.m. until after the midnight mass Saturday is “Family Fun Night.”

Finally, from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday will be “Raffle Drawing Night.”

The Festival is located at 225 North Main Street in Hubbard.