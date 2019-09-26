Daybreak Nation on Location: Rolling Acres Corn Maze

Christina was live in Leetonia to check out some Halloween fun

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Rolling Acres Corn Maze is getting ready for Halloween.

This weekend starts its “spooky hayride” at dark!

Rolling Acres Corn Maze is open from 5 p.m. – midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. – midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays, from September 13 – November 3.

The last tickets are sold two hours prior to closing time.

It costs $10 per person for one ride ticket, which includes the maze, hayride, and zipline and many other activities.

Extras are $3.00 for a hayride, $5 for 2 zip line rides and $1 for a barrel train ride.

Kids under 5 get a choice of a barrel train ride or a zip line ride.

The farm also has concessions on site for your hunger or thirst.

Rolling Acres is located at 1184 Lisbon Canfield Rd. in Leetonia. Watch the videos above for more information.