Daybreak Nation on Location: Robins Theater

Robins Theater plans on reopening this winter for "First Snow"

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robins Theater organizers have an update about construction, and they’re announcing all of the shows for the next season at 11 a.m.

They’ve been working since December 2017 to make the theater look and feel brand new. Christina was live in Warren to take a look at the work.

The plasterwork and gold detailing along the balconies were done by hand.

You can be a part of the renovations with a donation of $289 to their Facebook page or website. You can also have your name added to a plaque on one of the seats in the theater.

Robins Theater plans on reopening this winter for “First Snow” which will be the first show since 1974.

Robins Theater is located at 160 E. Market St. in Warren.