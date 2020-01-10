Daybreak Nation on Location: Robins Theater

Christina was live in warren to get an update on some new shows and events

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robins Theater re-opened last night for their 97 year anniversary.

The celebration included an Oscar-esque evening, full of spotlights and guests dressed to the nines.

The first show to play in the renovated theater was Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who have also played the Superbowl.

Tonight, the theater welcomes comedian Lisa Lampanelli for a fun filled evening.

And on January 11, 2020 you can enjoy Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Orleans for three hours of great music.

Robins Theater is located at 160 E. Market St. in Warren.