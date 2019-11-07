Daybreak Nation on Location: Relaxing at Our Oasis

Our Oasis is located at 161 Main St. in Greenville

(WYTV) – It’s time to unwind and de-stress at a new store Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Our Oasis opened two weeks ago, featuring handmade candles, lip balms, bath bombs and scrubs.

The store encourages customers to put their relaxation front and center. There is also a salt room with 800 pounds of Himalayan salt that offers a lot of health benefits, such as purifying the air.

“Studies show that 45 minutes in a salt room is equivalent to two days at the beach,” said Theresa Williams from Our Oasis.

Our Oasis is located at 161 Main St. in Greenville.