Christina was at Quaker Steak & Lube to check out a special event for a good cause

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Quaker Steak & Lube is holding a fundraiser on Thursday, June 27 to benefit the United Way of Mercer County.

The Wing King Event will be held at Quaker Steak & Lube in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. With your tickets, you can try wings from all over the area and vote for your favorites in each category!

Quaker Steak & Lube is located at 101 Chestnut St. in Sharon.