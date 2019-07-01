Daybreak Nation on Location: Pacura Style Studio

Christina was live in Poland to check out a new women's boutique

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Pacura Style Studio just opened in Poland and it has a huge selection of clothes and accessories.

The studio is named after the owner’s grandparents and the clothes are heavily influenced by Romania.

They even have some accessories that you can’t find anywhere else in the U.S. The owner, Mindy, even has her own clothing line available in store.

Pacura also offers a team of stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers to make sure that your outfit is always perfect.

Pacura Style Studio is located at 8274 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd. in Poland.