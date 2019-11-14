Daybreak Nation on Location: Operation Baby Bundle

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Operation Baby Bundle is now accepting donations to benefit all the expecting families of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Items needed include baby monitors, bottles, pacifiers, car seat covers, soft rattles, laundry baskets and baby wipes. For a full list, click here.

Drop Off Locations include Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, public library branches in Trumbull County, Children Services in Trumbull County and the Red Cross in Youngstown

You may also make financial contributions at Once Upon A Child in the Eastwood Mall Complex; the funds will be used to purchase baby items.

Operation Baby Bundle is registered at Walmart and Amazon.

To make purchases online search for Operation Baby Bundle on www.amazon.com, all items will be shipped directly to the Air Reserve Station after purchase.

