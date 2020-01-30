Daybreak Nation on Location: OH Donut Co., One Hot Cookie

There are 12 donuts per bouquet, which will be presented in a gift box

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – With only 15 days until Valentine’s Day, a homemade donut shop in Boardman is getting you ready with tasty gift ideas.

You can ditch flower bouquets this holiday and pick up a donut bouquet from OH Donut Company on Boardman-Canfield Road.

There are 12 donuts per bouquet, which will be presented in a gift box. The bouquets are available for pick-up or delivery.

They will also have San Francisco donuts available to get you ready for the big game this weekend.

Next door, One Hot Cookie has a selection of heart-shaped cookie cakes, brownies and goodie bags to pick up for that special someone. These can be found in the store or online at onehotcookie.com.

One Hot Cookie is offering a class on February 20, teaching attendees how to make their dog cookies for man’s best friend. The class starts at 6:30 a.m. and costs $20 per person. Pre-registration is required.

OH Donut Company is also now serving lunch to hungry guests. Customers will be able to choose between sandwiches and soups, which are all made to order.

“All of the lunch meat we use is Boar’s Head brand, and then all of the sauces that we use are homemade and it’s on a toasted focaccia bread,” said Bergen Giordani, owner of OH Donut Co.

Lunches are served all day. For a full lunch menu, check out ohdonutcompany.com.