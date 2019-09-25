Daybreak Nation on Location: Mad About the Arts

The event is Friday from 7 - 10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 24th annual “Mad About the Arts” event starts this Friday.

The event is Friday from 7 – 10 p.m. at the John J. McDonough Museum of the Arts on campus at YSU.

The David Lynn Trio will perform acoustic jazz music while patrons mingle, sample the excellent beverages plus enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts from vendors who have specially prepared menus for “Mad About the Arts”.

“Mad About the Arts” benefits the McDonough Museum of Art, YSU’s Center for Contemporary Ideas, Art, Education, and Community and 88.5 WYSU, the Valley’s Public Radio.

The Museum features changing exhibitions, installations, performances and lectures by regional, national and international artists.

It also functions as public outreach for the College of Creative Arts and Communication and the Department of Art, exhibiting work by students, faculty and alumni.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $50 for YSU students and museum members.

The McDonough Museum of Art is located at 525 Wick Ave. in Youngstown.