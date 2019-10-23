Daybreak Nation on Location: Komara Jewelers

Christina was live in Canfield to check out the renovations

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Komara Jewelers just had a remodel.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Komara is having a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovations.

Komara Jewelers has been in business for 26 years and they want to give back to all their loyal customers.

They’ve added a bar in the store to serve coffee and beer to their costumers during consultations.

Plus, the Diamond Days Sale starts on Friday with 1 karat diamonds starting at $2,995.

They’ll also be giving away special prizes to select customers during the sale.

Komara Jewelers is located at 3649 Canfield Rd. in Cornersburg.