Daybreak Nation on Location: Just Pizzelles

Christina was live in Cortland to check out a delicious expansion

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Just Pizzelle’s is expanding and has moved to a new location after 10 years.

They offer over 90 different flavors of pizzelles, including a fan favorite, margarita.

Just Pizzelles also has great seasonal flavors like caramel apple, candy corn and pumpkin.

They even have their own signature coffee blend and sweet smelling candles. You can get them both in a gift set.

You can also enjoy cookies and crafts; the next class is October 16, so make sure you call ahead to register. They’ll be making witch hat or scarecrow hat wreathes

Just Pizzelles is located at 204 W. Main St. in Cortland.