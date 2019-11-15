Daybreak Nation on Location: Joy of Christmas 2019

Christina was live in Columbiana to learn more about Joy of Christmas

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Joy of Christmas is an event of the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Columbiana’s unique heritage and sustainable tourism designed to contribute to the area’s economic growth.

JOY OF CHRISTMAS DATES 2019

Friday – Sunday, November 15, 16 & 17

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 21, 22, 23 & 24

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 28, 29, 30 & Dec. 1st

Thursday – Sunday, Dec. 5, 6, 7 & 8

2019 SPECIAL NIGHTS

Friday, Nov. 22: Columbiana Chamber’s annual Christmas Parade

Saturday, Nov. 16: JOC Hayride/Petting Zoo night

Saturday, Dec. 7: JOC “Senior Night” (details TBA)

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Santa’s Special Night (details TBA)

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 5-K Race Night

On Thursday, Dec 12 – Thursday, Dec. 26, Mrs. Claus will be at the Gingerbread House 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for opening weekend, as well as Thursdays and Sundays throughout the season.

Donations of $10 per vehicle and $2 per person motor coach supports Firestone Park restoration.

In addition to the light displays, guests can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and food (for purchase); pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle (for purchase); Mrs. Santa’s Story Time in the Gingerbread House; crafts and face-painting; a collection of more than 100 decorated gingerbread houses; coloring contest; live holiday music and more.

The event also features designated nights for senior citizens and children with special needs.