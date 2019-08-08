Daybreak Nation on Location: Joe Augustine in concert

Joe Augustine will perform at the Ford Family Recital Hall on Friday, August 16

(WYTV) – On Friday, August 16, Joe Augustine will return to perform at the Ford Family Recital Hall at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Augustine is on the faculty of the University of Akron School of Music Jazz Studies and is Artist in Residence at Lake Erie College.

Named a Steinway Artist in 1994, Augustine’s performance credits include symphony concerts — several with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra –jazz clubs, benefits and receptions, and Steinway Piano Company-sponsored events.

Accompanying Augustine will be YSU Dana School of Music Associate Professor of Jazz Studies David Morgan, Percussionist Jim Rupp and vocalist Dillon Shidemantle.

The concert is part of a collaborative fundraiser for the Youngstown Symphony Society and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

The Ford Family Recital Hall is located at 260 West Federal Street in Youngstown.

Call or visit the box office to purchase tickets during regular business hours, or visit its website.

For more information, call 330-744-4269.