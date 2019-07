People will have the chance to see the Idora Park Experience this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown classic is being remembered at an event this weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, people will have the chance to see the Idora Park Experience.

The museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m. It’s located at 4450 S. Turner Rd. in Canfield.

For more information, go to its website.