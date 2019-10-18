Daybreak Nation on Location: Halloween Sip-N-Paint

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Nemenz IGA in Struthers is hosting an edible sip-n-paint to celebrate Halloween.
They’ll provide you with everything you need to make the spookiest cake, including refreshments.
The first decorating event was set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Due to popularity, a second event was added for 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29.
To reserve your spot, go to the offices located inside Nemenz IGA and pay the $25 fee for all your supplies.
Nemenz IGA is located at 655 Creed St. in Struthers.