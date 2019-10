You can learn to dance with Fred Astaire Dance Studios

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Fred Astaire Dance Studio has moved to a new location.

They moved from their Warren located after 60 years to a new building in Howland.

Fred Astaire is welcoming the public to come check out the new stage and enjoy a complimentary beginners class on October 17 at 7 p.m.

There will be food, drinks and special guest, Tony Dovolani, from Dancing with the Stars.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio is located at 8236 E. Market st. in Howland.