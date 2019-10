The first show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Sister Act the Musical is premiering Friday at Fairview Arts & Outreach Center in Struthers.

Top Hat Productions has been practicing for the past couple of months for the show, which is based on the 1992 film.

The play is filled with singing and dancing.

The first show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $17.50.

Click here for more information on available sbhows and to buy tickets.