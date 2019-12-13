Daybreak Nation on Location: Easy Street Productions

Christina was live in Youngstown to get a sneak peak of the show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Easy Street Productions are back to celebrate the season with their annual holiday spectacular, featuring over 150 dancers, singers and little rascals.

Join hosts Maureen Collins and Todd Hancock for the Christmas extravaganza that has become a Youngstown family tradition for the past 31 years.

Performances will be at Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on:

Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets, call the DeYor box office at 330-744-0264 or visit their website.