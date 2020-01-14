Daybreak Nation on Location: Dough House Cookies

Christina was live in Youngstown to check out all of the sweet treats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new locally-owned business in Youngstown is serving up fresh baked cookies to the community.

TaRee Avery is the owner of Dough House Cookies. She has been baking since she was 8 years old, and it all started with recipes from her grandma.

“So over the years, I’ve been tweaking them and creating my own recipes,” Avery said.

There are even gluten free and Vegan options. Check out their website for a full list of sweet treats.

Dough House Cookies is located at 822 Billingsgate Avenue in Youngstown.