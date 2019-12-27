Daybreak Nation on Location: Disney on Ice

Christina was live at the Covelli Centre to learn more about the show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — “Disney On Ice” is in town this weekend at the Covelli Centre.

Aladdin and Jasmine, along with Moana, Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff are all making appearances.

On Thursday, the show had its first performance in Youngstown.

The title of this year’s show is “Dream Big.”

Tinker Bell takes the audience through all the magical Disney stories.

Among the performers are Graham and Katarina Hockley. They play Flynn and Rapunzel, and they’re married in real life.

There’s a show Friday night at 7 p.m., three Saturday shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., plus two more on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

