Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrating National Cookie Day

Christina was live in Boardman to celebrate National Cookie Day

(WYTV) – Treat yourself to a warm, chewy treat on this National Cookie Day at One Hot Cookie in Boardman.

One Hot Cookie will be selling fresh chocolate chip party cookies for 25 cents each or a dozen for $3. There also is a wide selection of their specialty cookies and brownies to celebrate the holiday season.

Orders for the holidays can be placed in-store or on the One Hot Cookie website. They deliver locally, nationally and internationally.

You can also celebrate National Cookie Day with your furry friends through their Cookie Dog Cookie Bar, where customers can fill up baggies with a variety of all-natural, homemade dog treats.

One Hot Cookie opens at noon.

The Boardman store is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road. There is also a Youngtown location at 112 W. Commerce Street.

For more information and a full list of menu items, visit their website.