Daybreak Nation on Location: Celebrate Poland

Christina was live in Poland to celebrate the community

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The 13th annual Celebrate Poland event will kick off Friday night with the Strawberry Festival and parade!

There will be the usual bounce houses, fireworks, local vendors and a reptile show.

There are also two exciting new events to enjoy during Saturday’s celebration including, the “Guns and Hoses” softball tournament between police officers and firefighters and a tour of the Truesdale House, owned by Atty. Michael Thompson.

The first annual softball game will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Firemen’s Field on Riverside Drive, across from the cemetery. Vying for a coveted trophy are village and township police officers and firefighters.

The winners will receive their trophy and bragging rights at the Celebrate Poland main stage behind Village Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tours of the Truesdale House will happen from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The 200-year old home at 214 South Main Street is one of the oldest in Poland.

A donation of $5 is encouraged, and all proceeds go to Celebrate Poland.

