Daybreak Nation on Location: Carols and Cocoa, Dana Holiday Concert

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YSU’s Carols & Cocoa and the Dana Holiday Concert are traditions that date back more than 40 years, involving most of the Dana School of Music’s vocal and instrumental students.

The event begins with Carols & Cocoa in the Jeanne D. Tyler Grand Ballroom.

Cookies and cocoa will be available in the Concert Hall Lobby during intermission as the concert moves from the Jeanne D. Tyler Grand Ballroom to the Concert Hall for the Dana Holiday Concert.

To purchase tickets you can call 330-259-0555.

You can also go to stambaughauditorium.com or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person.

