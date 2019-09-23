Daybreak Nation on Location: Bliss Hall’s Spotlight Theater

Christina was live at YSU to learn all about a new show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting Stephen Karam’s Speech & Debate, directed by YSU alumnus Connor Bezeredi.

Three teenage misfits in Salem, Oregon discover they are linked by a sex scandal that’s rocked their town. When one of them sets out to expose the truth, secrets become currency, the stakes get higher and the trio’s connection grows deeper in this searching, fiercely funny dark comedy with music. The show contains strong language and adult themes.

Performances are September 27, 28 and October 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m.

There are also shows on September 29 and October 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling the University Theatre Box Office at 330-941-3105.