Christina was live at Panera Bread for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Panera Bread’s ribbon bagels for breast cancer awareness event is back!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Panera Bread wants you to help them raise money for a great cause and eat delicious bagels.

All proceeds on October 1 support the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center and a portion of money will be donated for the rest of awareness month.

Panera bread hopes to sell 15,000 bagels during the October 1 event so come and show your support.