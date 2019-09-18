Daybreak Nation on Location: 100th Anniversary of Camp Stambaugh

Christina was live in Canfield to check out the celebration

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the 100th anniversary celebration of Camp Stambaugh.

Camp Stambaugh is the 2nd oldest continuously operating Boy Scout camp in the state of Ohio and tied for the 9th oldest in the United States.

The camp opened its tent flaps for the first time to campers on July 7, 1919.

Camp Stambaugh offers a permanent home in our area for our young men and women to learn, train, play and explore the many opportunities that are available to our youth.

They can learn about citizenship, learn to become leaders at a young age and better community leaders in the future.

Camp Stambaugh is located at 3712 Leffingwell Rd. in Canfield.