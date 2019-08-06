Canfield doctor discusses scans for cancer

Getting an early scan could mean the difference between a long life and a short one

(WYTV) – Approximately 160,000 people die each year from lung cancer — that’s more than deaths from colon, breast and prostate combined.

Plus, 90% of people who get lung cancer are smokers.

Canfield Dr. Denise Bobovnyik talked about some new scans that could decrease the mortality rate by 20% for people with cancer.

She recommended scans for those who are at-risk — smokers, those who quit within the last 15 years, or those between the ages of 55-80.

The scans can be covered under by insurance for some people.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

