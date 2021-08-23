WYTV American Idol Front of the Line Pass Sweepstakes

American Idol Pass Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – 33 WYTV is giving you the opportunity to win a digital front-of-the-line pass to audition for American Idol! As virtual auditions are happening right now for American Idol – we’re giving you the chance to cut the line and showcase your talent in front of the show producers.

Enter below for your chance to win – but contestants must meet American Idol age requirements:
You must be born on or between June 2, 1992 and September 15, 2006.

Sweepstakes entries end on September 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM.

Partnering with Hot-101, K-105 and Y-103 we’re excited to give this great opportunity to a local American Idol hopeful. Enter below for your chance to win!

