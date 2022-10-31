CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Only a handful of World War II veterans are living today, one of whom happens to live in Canfield. He enlisted in a branch of the Navy that many people don’t know about.

Daryl Duffett turned 100 years old this past June. Many know him as ‘Jim,’ a nickname he’s had since childhood.

“They used to tease me and call me Darly, and I never liked Daryl,” Duffett said.

Duffett was drafted at 20 years old. Growing up, he learned how to operate cranes with his father’s construction business, leading him to enlist in the Navy Construction Battalion, better known as the Navy Seabees.

“I got a letter from the Seabees. If I was still interested in the Seabees, report up to Cleveland on January 4, 1943,” Duffett said.

The Seabees were founded to build camps and structures in World War II.

Duffett first ran cranes for the Seabees in North Africa in April 1943, building causeways for the invasion of Italy. He also worked on a secret project in Hawaii in 1944.

“We built barges for an invasion. It was Iwo Jima, but we didn’t know that. You couldn’t tell,” he said.

Duffett was also part of the invasions of Okinawa and Ie Shima. He even was on a ship to be part of the invasion of Japan, but plans changed.

“Four days before Truman dropped the bomb on Japan, we loaded onto an LSD 566 slated for the invasion of Japan,” he said.

Duffett says this was a close call. His ship diverted to Korea because of the bombings in August 1945. Five months later, Duffett was discharged from the Seabees.

The Seabees do still exist today. They are a part of the Marines.

Duffett doesn’t want his generation of Seabees to be forgotten.

“I talked to three Howland High School history classes. There were about 40 people in each class. Out of the three classes, there was only five people that had ever heard of the Navy Seabees,” he said.

Duffett still sings their song to honor them.

“We’re the Seabees of the Navy. Bees of the seven seas…”