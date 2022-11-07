(WYTV) — A uniform can distinguish someone — wear a military uniform or a referee’s shirt and you’ll stand out. There are quite a few from the Valley who have worn both.

It is an American tradition: Hearing “The Star Spangled Banner” before every team sporting event.

“Hearing the words to the National Anthem, it is very emotional to me because I love this country,” says Gary Baker. He served in the Navy starting in 2001, then transitioned to the Air Force Reserves in 2006.

For some on the sidelines, it means more than most.

A significant number of the people dawning a referee uniform have wore our country’s as well.

“I was No. 80 in the draft lottery in 1972,” says Gary Jennings, veteran and referee.

Jennings and Baker are just two veterans who have become high school football officials after serving the country. In fact, Baker still serves as a Unit Training Manager for the 910th Maintenance Group at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

For Jennings, his calling as an official came while in the Army at Ft. Hood.

“One night, one of the referees didn’t show up, and he came up in the stands with a whistle and said, ‘G, I know you can ref this game, this guy isn’t going to ref alone,’ and I said, ‘All right,’ and I really didn’t know what I was doing,” Jennings says.

But that sparked something in Jennings.

After completing his duty and returning home, Jennings jumped on an opportunity, taking an officiating course at YSU.

“Got my card in 1974,” Jennings says. “We had every 7th and 8th grade game at Mathews because no one wanted to travel all that way, so I gladly took them.”

As for Baker, he is one of the new bloods of officiating. Starting in 2019, he’s worked his way up the lower level ranks and is fresh off his first high school football playoff game.

“You get to see them grow. You are like, ‘I remember this kid when he was playing peewee ball, and now he is a varsity player with a Division I scholarship to Ohio State,'” Baker says.

The officials shortage in Ohio and Pennsylvania is real.

The average age continues to go up, and Baker and Jennings say putting on the stripes is great for veterans transitioning back to civilian life — or just one looking for an added hobby.

“We need to fill that gap, we need people, we need young people,” Jennings says.

“Being part of a group of guys that is giving up their time for the kids and the game, and you get to be around other officials,” Baker says. “A lot of them are other veterans and just having that comradery.”