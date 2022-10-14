LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been a few months since we last checked in on a proposal to build a submarine equipment repair facility in Lordstown. So, we checked in with the veteran-run company looking to create jobs in the Mahoning Valley while helping the Navy get ready for sea and found out where the project stands.

It’s a project that surfaced with a splash — the proposal to build a naval submarine component repair facility in Lordstown. But in recent months, it has sort of sailed under the radar.

“Right now, we’re kinda waiting on the federal government, the Navy,” said Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill.

Despite the silent running, the Bartlett Maritime Corporation, the company spearheading the project, believes it could start the first part of the mission soon.

“Once the fiscal year ’23 money becomes available, we should be under contract to get started with the phase one effort for the Lordstown component repair center,” said Edward Bartlett, founder, chairman and CEO of the Bartlett Maritime Corporation.

Bartlett, a Navy veteran himself, says what began as a vision to help the Navy overcome shortfalls with submarine repairs several years ago developed into so much more.

“We’ve built a complete staff around doing this and we’ve engaged with the Navy at very high levels and we’re confident this is going to get started,” Bartlett said.

Under current plans, the facility in Lordstown would work on equipment from existing ships while another facility in Lorain would build equipment for new submarines.

It’s estimated the total investment for the two facilities combined would be more than $1 billion.

Part of the project’s first phase would be to establish a private-public partnership between the company, the Navy and both the state and federal government.

“It’s going to be owned by the Navy at the end of the 30-year period, but in the interim, once it’s up and running, we’ll be operating it and employing a large number of people to repair equipment,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett believes the facility could create anywhere from 500 to 1,500 new jobs in Lordstown, depending on what the Navy wants.

“They’ve talked to us about putting foundaries in and forges, those sorts of things to make new parts. Don’t know if they’re going to like to do that in the end of the day, but the more equipment and the more facilities that’s installed, the greater the future employment will be,” Bartlett said.

“Those are going to be decent wages which would be great revenue for the village and, you know, when the village gets revenue, people who work there, they’re out spending money, so it’s good for the entire Valley,” Hill said.

Although, where the facility would be built hasn’t been revealed just yet. Bartlett says it’s a greenfield within the village and the company has been in talks with its current owner.

It’s expected to take about two years from groundbreaking to grand opening.

Bartlett says he’s growing increasingly optimistic about the project and is hopeful an announcement will come soon.

“In fact, just recently, a couple of major contractors contacted us and asked us if they would, if we would agree to team with them on this project and bring them into our team. You know that the likelihood is increasing when people want to come join your team,” Bartlett said.