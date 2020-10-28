Veterans Voices: Local Gold Star Mother reminds community that ‘you are not alone’

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – When a mother loses a son or daughter fighting for the country in wartime, they become a Gold Star Mother. Tonight, we’ll hear a long lost son’s voice through one such mother, Chris Wortman.

This soldier will forever hold a special place in his family’s heart in Trumbull County.

Sergeant Robert Carr, U.S. Army, 2nd Infantry Division, was killed in action on March 13, 2007.

He is the first thing Wortman thinks about in the morning and the last on her mind before going to sleep.

“Yes, he was on his second tour of duty, 10 days away from coming home. He did come home with an American flag over his coffin. I just miss him so much,” Wortman said. “I get up in the morning and I talk to him and before I go to bed at night, I talk to him … His brothers and sisters have moved on with their lives but it’s the love and the memories that Robbie has given us that will always keep us balanced.”

Wortman said she didn’t do much for two years after Carr was killed, she just grieved alone until local veterans said they could help her.

“They’re my biggest support system, they’re my extended family. I’ll have great days that make me smile but there are days when I just need a hug,” she said.

Now, Wortman is an advocate for veterans, still looking for her boy in every parade but with this message: for every soldier, you are not alone.

“But when I can talk to these veterans and they talk to me, they make me feel like, whether they’re 22 years old like my son was or in their late 80s or 90s, like they’re just a big band of brothers is what they are,” Wortman said.

Son, brother, friend, hero… and he would be very proud of his mom.

