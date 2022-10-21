YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brian Kennedy and Leo Connelly make up two-fifths of the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission.

After being wounded in Vietnam, Connelly returned to this country not sure where to turn for help. Friends suggested he try the VA.

“I was shocked at what the veteran didn’t know he had coming,” he said.

It was then he decided to pay his experiences forward and help other vets in need.

“I visualize something that I would want for me, and I think about going out there and doing that for the public,” Connelly said.

After 25 years with the Marine Corps, including tours in Iraq, Kennedy also felt the need to give back, thinking veterans always need something even if it is to help others.

“The warrior mindset is not passive. It’s that of somebody that’s self-sufficient, and that’s somebody that is an individual of action and they want to go out and do things,” Kennedy said.

Eventually, both started working with local food banks and pantries to set up distributions for the holidays, not only to help veterans in need but also to recruit younger vets as volunteers, giving them a purpose and reconnecting them with the community.

“Once they’ve lost their fire after separating from the military, especially if they’ve seen combat on an intimate level, they need an assist from somebody that’s already on the outside,” Kennedy said.

Some of the most visible signs of veterans giving back are bridges and overpasses such as one at Interstate 680 and Western Reserve Road which is adorned with American flags. Connelly says he got the idea while seeing a similar bridge while driving to Columbus.

“I thought to myself why not us?” Connelly said.

After raising the money for flags and their maintenance, there are now three adorned bridges around Mahoning County.

“That was another way of saying that we’re about this community. We’re about patriotism,” Connelly said.

As for their next steps — stay tuned.

“What betters and makes our veteran population more resilient, better cared for,” Kennedy said.