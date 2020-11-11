Veterans Day events and deals

List of local events and deals for veterans on Veterans Day

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed below? Send us your Veterans Day ceremony.

Events are in order of dates/times. This list will be updated with new submissions:

Events

Laying of the Roses Ceremony

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Mahoning County Veterans Services, 345 Oakhill Avenue Suite 100, Youngstown, OH

The ceremony will be held in the plaza adjacent to Chase Bank in Downtown Youngstown.

Veterans Day Drive-Thru Ceremony

Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

West Branch High School, 14277 S Main St., Beloit, OH

Veterans are invited to drive up to the Fieldhouse lobby doors to receive a token of appreciation. A video will also be posted on the district’s website (https://www.westbranch.k12.oh.us/) that day.

Veteran Pinning Ceremony

Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community residents, Levy Gardens Assisted Living tenants and Heritage Manor Adult Day Services participants who are veterans will be honored in a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Each veteran will be individually recognized and given a certificate and pin. To view the ceremony, visit heritagemanor.org and click on the Zoom link.

Veterans Day Discounts

Applebee’s

The restaurant is offering free meals for veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Veterans, active military and military spouses will get 25% off their purchase Nov. 9-11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

All current and former military can enjoy a free entree, up to $14.95, and a free Dr. Pepper drink on Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in only, and guests must present a military ID or other proof of service.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a selection of entrees on Veterans Day. Dine-only; beverage not included.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all veterans or active-duty service members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free Veterans Day meal from a selection of entrees.

Coates Car Care, Inc.

Coates will be offering free car washes for veterans on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel

All U.S. military veterans are offered a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location on Nov. 11. In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, the company is also donating a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November (up to $50,000).

Firebirds

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Veterans Day, and their lunch or dinner is free. The free entree must be equal to or less than the other person’s purchase.

Golden Corral

Starting Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is giving out free meal and beverage cards to active duty and veterans. The cards can be redeemed through May 31, 2021.

Gorant Chocolatier in Austintown

Veterans get 20% off their entire purchase on November 11 at the Gorant Chocolatier store in Austintown. Just show your Veteran’s ID card.

Great Clips

Veterans and active military members can visit Great Clips on Nov. 11 and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use by Dec. 11.

Hollywood Gaming

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course is offering a complimentary meal to all veterans with a valid ID. On Nov. 11, veterans can visit Take 2 Grill and choose a brisket sandwich or classic burger, or buy a rack of BBQ ribs for only $5.50. The offer lasts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot

Home Depot offers a 10% OFF military discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases for active duty, retired military, and reservists at participating locations. Customers are required to show a valid government-issued military ID card to redeem this offer.

Little Ceasars

Veterans and active military members can get a free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, while supplies last and at participating stores.

Microsoft

Microsoft offers up to 10% off select products for active, former and retired military personnel and their families.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ will be giving out free sandwiches to veterans on Nov. 11. A military ID is not required.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant offers a 10% discount for all servicemen and women with a valid state or federal service ID.

Primanti Bros.

Active and retired service members are invited to enjoy a free Almost Famous sandwich at any Ohio location on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in, takeout or online orders. Those ordering online on the Primanti Bros. FanFare Rewards app should use the coupon code THANKSVETS at checkout.

Red Robin

Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free tavern double burger with steak fries any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for dine-in or to-go.

Sheetz

All veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free half turkey sub and regular size drink on Nov. 11 at all Sheetz locations. They can also get a free car wash. Proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active members of the U.S. military who visit Texas Roadhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 11 will get a free dinner voucher in honor of Veterans Day. Vouchers can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the stores’ parking lots. All active, former or retired military members should have their Military ID or proof of service when driving through to pick up their dinner voucher. Veterans and active military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details.