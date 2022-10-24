LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans gather to share laughs at the American Legion Post in Lake Milton. They share drinks over tall tales and from time to time they share quiet respect.

There is a small table set for one — The Missing Man Table. The table is draped with a white tablecloth and a missing-in-action flag hangs over the chair.

Members share the meaning of the display:

“It’s a remembrance for veterans that didn’t come home, that were prisoners of war and missing in action,” said Tom Moore, United State Navy.

“The candle symbolizes hope, and it’s burning all the time, even when the place is closed down at night, it’s still on,” said James Boehmer, United States Navy.

“The table is set for one person. He cannot toast with us. He will not be with us. The tablecloth is white to show purity when he was involved in the service,” said Ton Viano, United States Army.

“The salt on the table is what the tears of the families shed who still miss their loved ones. That’s very difficult to hardly imagine the sorrow that they’re still living with,” said Marcia Nietfeld, United States Navy.

It’s self-explanatory, and if someone doesn’t know, they can ask questions. We will do our best to help them understand it,” said Charlie Cressman, United States Army. “I hope it is always here for everyone to recognize what it’s for and what it stands for.”

The American Legion welcomes guests all the time. When you stop in, spend a moment at the table and remember the American Legion promise: Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.