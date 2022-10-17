STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Bartholomew Misiaszek, of Struthers, was sitting in his therapist’s office talking about getting out of the Army when he became inspired.

“I was literally sitting in my therapist’s office almost in tears, and I’m just like I don’t know what I am going to do, this has been my life. And he was like just because you are getting out of the Army doesn’t mean you have to stop taking care of soldiers,” Misiaszek said.

That’s where Misiaszek’s next mission began. After serving 13-and-a-half years in the Army, he was going to help fellow soldiers transition back into civilian life.

“I was like there needs to be something there. There needs to be a halfway house,” he said.

Misiaszek just got his bachelor’s in psychology. His goal is to become a therapist and start a place where soldiers can learn a new job skill, go to therapy and learn how to socialize.

“We have all this training and real-world experience and how to work with people, but that’s not whatever field we want to go into. We’re not going to be that anymore,” Misiaszek said.

He adds that there wasn’t much preparation for life after the military in comparison to life in the military.

“You have two days of how to fill out a resume and it was sit there. You had to dress up in civilian clothes and come in and show this is how you to to an interview, and that was it,” Misiaszek said.

Misiaszek says now that he has his bachelor’s degree he will continue applying to master’s and doctorate programs so he can get closer to his goal.

“I have applications in to Case Western, Kent State, Ohio State, Bowling Green, Pitt and Penn, and the Penn State Master’s program. Hopefully, it’s just the next step of my journey,” Misiaszek said.