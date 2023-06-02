Congratulations to the students of Sharpsville High School in Sharpsville, PA: Cory Roch and Eric Lindstedt. Congratulations to the students of Sharpsville High School in Sharpsville, PA: Cory Roch and Eric Lindstedt. Read Less by: Walt Lake Posted: Jun 2, 2023 / 04:17 PM EDT Updated: Jun 2, 2023 / 04:17 PM EDT SHARE 33 WYTV and MyYTV salute the 2023 high school Valley Valedictorians. Congratulations to the students of Sharpsville High School in Sharpsville, PA: Cory Roch and Eric Lindstedt. Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians