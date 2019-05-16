Summer festivals and events 2019

Are we missing something? Send us your summer 2019 festival or event information here.

ONGOING EVENTS

Howland Summer Market

Saturdays, May 18 through October 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Richard E. Orwig Park at the corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive. http://www.howlandfarmersmarket.com/

Mission Night Market Boardman

Second Friday of each month, from 6-10 p.m., May through October

Huntington Place Plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman

Each month, Mission Night Market will provide opportunities to local producers to share healthy foods, new businesses to get their feet wet, musicians to reach new audiences and community groups to share their programs and gather as neighbors.

https://www.missionnightmarket.org/

Southside Summer Experience

Free food and refreshments, music, a bounce house, library van and video game truck for six weeks at various locations on Youngstown’s south side. The schedule is as follows (all events are from 5-8 p.m.):

— Thursday, June 27: Erie Street and Judson Avenue

Warren Farmers Market

Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. from early June through early October.

Courthouse Square in Warren, Ohio

This outdoor market features food, cooking demos, music and activities. http://warrenfarmersmarket.org/

Youngstown’s Summer Movie Series

All movies will be shown outside of the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front St., at 9 p.m. (Rainouts will show the next day at 9 p.m.)

The schedule is as follows:

July 8: Star Trek (2009)

July 15: Spirited Away (2001)

July 19: Jurassic Park (1993) — This movie will be shown at the Youngstown Amphitheater

July 22: The Sandlot (1993)

July 29: Beauty and the Beast (1991)

August 5: Wizard of Oz (1939)

August 12: School of Rock (2003)

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Youngstown Flea

2019 Flea Dates: Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. Hours are from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

110 Freeman Alley (next to the Covelli Centre)

The Youngstown Flea hosts a “Market for Makers” once per month right in the heart of the downtown Youngstown area. This market is dedicated to local/regional vendors of hand-made, antique and repurposed wood/metal/furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles.

http://youngstownflea.com/

River Rock at the Amp

Classic rock concerts take the stage rain or shine at the Warren Community Amphitheatre. The Amp is located in downtown Warren, along Millionaires’ Row and adjacent to historic Courthouse Park overlooking the Mahoning River.

In addition to Amphitheatre seating, there is room for lawn chairs and blankets. Food and refreshments, including a beer tent, is located on site.

Concerts take place on Saturdays, starting May 25. A full schedule is available at www.riverrockattheamp.com.

Party on the Plaza

The outdoor music series features local and regional performers in downtown Youngstown and food and beverage specials from area restaurants. This year features a diverse line-up of country, pop, hip hop and oldies music.

The schedule is as follows:

–July 5: Old SKool and Hoss and the Juggernauts from 2 to 8 p.m. on N. Phelps Street

— July 19: SWAGG and Sparking B from 6 to 11 p.m. on N. Phelps Street

— August 9: Luke Nasty: 6 to 11 p.m. on E. Federal Plaza

— August 16: Alex Meixner from 6 to 11 p.m. on N. Phelps Street

— August 23: Houseband and RDNA from 6 to 11 p.m. on N. Phelps Street

Visit the event’s Facebook page for updates.

Vienna Summer Concerts

Free concerts at the Vienna Township Gazebo. Bring your lawn chairs. If it rains, concerts will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle’s Parish Center.

The schedule is as follows, and all concerts begin at 6 p.m.:

Sunday, July 14: Tom Todd, “The Amazing One-Man Band”

Sunday, July 21: Jim Frank Combo

Sunday, July 28: The Road Work Band

Sunday, August 4: Full House

Sunday, August 11: Guys Without Ties

Sunday, August 18: The Liverpool Lads (Beatles tribute band)

JULY

Youngstown Music Festival and Fireworks

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks will launch from the Market Street Bridge at 9:30 p.m. Front Street will be closed from Hazel Street to South Avenue. The Youngstown Music Festival on East Federal will be going on as well.

32nd Annual Hot Rod Super Nationals

Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7 (the event is from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day)

The Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH

Thousands of car lovers unite for this major automotive event in Mahoning County. There will be appearances from Kindig Customs, Optimus Prime and Graveyard Carz’s David Rea. The drivers will do a hot rod cruise. There will also be a burnout competition and live music.

The after party will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Tickets and parking passes can be purchased online.

www.hotrodsupernats.com

Campbell Summer Fest

Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7

Roosevelt Park

The festival is free and includes rides, games, food and a Chinese auction. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Greenville Heritage Days

Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7

Celebrate the history of Greenville with craft vendors, music, food and fireworks. A full schedule of events is available online.

The Idora Park Experience

From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7

4450 S. Turner Rd. in Canfield

The cost is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.theidoraparkexperience.com.

46th Annual Mesopotamia Ox Roast

Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7 (from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday)

Held in the center of Mesopotamia, at the intersection of State Routes 534 and 87

Features more than 160 dealers, live entertainment, roast beef sandwiches and other food to benefit the Mesopotamia Volunteer Firemen’s Association. Admission is free, and free parking is available at the fire station.

More information and a schedule of events is available at www.mespofire.com.

Youngstown Reggae Festival

Saturday, July 6, from 4-9 p.m.

Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio

Includes an evening of live music and food.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at Flambeaus Live.

Youngstown Comic Con

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown, Ohio

Features comics, toys, local artists and cosplayers.

www.youngstowncomiccon.com

Heritage Days Super Cruise

Saturday, July 6, from 2-6 p.m.

Main Street, Greenville, PA

The Heritage Days Super Cruise, now in its 12th year, is part of the Greenville Heritage Days Festival. Classic cars of every description will line up to show off their wheels while five DJs entertain spectators, along with prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

No pre-registration is required for exhibitors. The first 200 cars to register on July 6 get a free t-shirt.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Trumbull County Fair

July 7-14

899 Everett Cortland Hull Rd., Cortland, Ohio 44410

http://trumbullcountyfair.com/



Western Pa. Balloon Quest

July 11-14

Scotland Meadows Park, located at 1910 Municipal Dr.

Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

More information is on the event’s Facebook page.

Girard Mount Carmel Festival

July 12-16, from 5-11 p.m. nightly

IFH Club, 33 W. Wilson Ave., Girard, OH

Music, food and games, as well as Bingo. Fireworks will be at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Trash and Treasure Days

Friday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio

There will be estate items, vintage dishware, glassware, collectibles and books for sale.

Senior Joe’s Taco Truck will be serving food on Saturday.

Free Movie Night at Eastwood Field

Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. (Gates open at 7 p.m.

Eastwood Field

Get ready to watch “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” presented by Pizza Joe’s. Grab a blanket and watch the movie from the outfield! Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the movie.

The Scrappers ask that the following items are not used on the field: chairs, bug spray and spray sunscreen.

Stars and Stripes at New Castle Community YMCA

Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m.

The downtown branch of the New Castle YMCA, 20 W. Washington St.

Guests are invited to come dressed in red, white and blue for activities including games, crafts, music and a chance to win a free 30-day family membership. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to register online at www.ncymca.org or by calling 724-658-4766.

Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The Youngstown Amphitheatre, 201 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, Ohio

A celebrated downtown summer tradition has a new home inside The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. In conjunction with the YSU Summer Festival of the Arts, the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival will continue to offer the best in wine and national jazz artists. The event features Norman Brown.

Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased at the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre or at www.ticketmaster.com.

More information is on the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre’s website.

Summer Festival of the Arts

Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio

The 21st Annual Summer Festival of the Arts is a robust celebration of the performing and visual arts, prominently including a juried art show. Featuring the works of local, regional and national artists, this event welcomes over 80 artists yearly. Music, dance and theatrical performances throughout the festival grounds complement the art and attract a diverse and fun crowd.

The weekend includes a Friday night concert, Youngstown Wine and Jazz concert, a Gospel concert and the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Summerfest.

https://ysu.edu/sfa

Holy Apostles Parish Festival (HAP Fest)

Sunday, July 14, from noon – 7 p.m.

St. Anne’s Center, 4310 Kirk Rd., Austintown, OH

Food, beer and wine are available. The Zaps Band will perform 12:45-3 p.m. and The Jack Taddy Band will perform from 3-6:45 p.m.

Bingo is from 2:30-5:30 p.m., $2,000 Raffle and a Chinese auction.

Free activities for the kids, including a bounce house.

4th Annual Gospel Festival

Sunday, July 14, doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

The concert stars James Fortune and is presented by Youngstown State University. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Southwoods Health Box Office in the Covelli Centre.

Niles Our Lady of Mount Carmel Summer Festival

Wednesday, July 17 – Sunday, July 21, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.

One of the oldest running church festivals in Ohio features games of chance, raffles, Bingo, amusement rides and Italian food.

More information

Columbiana Wine Festival

From 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 19 and 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Town Center at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana, OH

The event features live music, juried arts and crafts, food and selections from area wineries. Wine Fest raises awareness and funds in support of the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau.

Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the gate and include 10 tasting tickets, a souvenir Wine Fest glass and event program.

Guests can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2019WineFest, or by visiting one of these area locations:– Wine Connection – 350 E. State Route 14, Columbiana

— Moondance Boutique – Town Center, Firestone Farms, at 127 Town Center Ave., Columbiana

— Diletto Winery – 8578 Market Street, Boardman

— Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau Office (located in the Chamber building) – 333 North Main Street, Columbiana



Rockin’ the River

Friday, July 19

Riverwalk Amphitheater, 214 E. Washington St., New Castle, Pa.

Five local bands will be performing through the night while raising money for the PA Wounded Warriors. There will be food vendors, kids activities and more. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.

7th Annual Butterfly Festival

Saturday, July 20, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Southside Community Butterfly Garden: 88 Williamson, Youngstown, Ohio

This is a free event that showcases all of the garden’s programs. There will be a butterfly display, food, and music.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Enon Valley Community Day

Saturday, July 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Fireworks are at 10 p.m.

Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair

Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m., there will be fireworks. Events take place in downtown New Castle. More information is online.

Warren Greek Festival

July 24-28

The St. Demetrios Hellenic Orthodox Church hosts its 52nd annual festival. With traditional Greek food like gyros and souvlaki, Greek dancers, and carnival rides, you won’t want to miss the festivities. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.



Basilica of Our Lady Mt. Carmel Italian Festival

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28

A processional begins at 1 p.m. Sunday after the noon mass.

The youth of the church will lead the procession with flags that display Italy’s regions. The group will process down Mt. Carmel and then return to the original start point.

The event includes food and an Italian auction, which concludes with a drawing on Sunday evening.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

WaterFire Sharon’s Beach Bash

Saturday, July 27, from 1-11 p.m.

Downtown Sharon, PA

The “Beach Bash” theme features summer-time beach music. The event also includes an artisan market full of vendors, food court selections and fire on the river.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Columbiana County Fair

July 29 – August 4

225 Lee Ave., Lisbon, Ohio

www.columbianacountyfair.org

AUGUST

St. Patrick Church Parish Festival

August 1, 2, 3, and 4

225 Main St., Hubbard

Food games, rides, raffles, bingo and contests. Live entertainment nightly

Admission: Free

More information

Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

August 2, 3 and 4 (From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday)

Central Square, downtown Youngstown

The fest is a family-oriented event that offers a taste of the Italian heritage through performances by international recording artists, delicious food offered by the area’s finest vendors and restaurants, Italian games and more.

http://www.youngstownitalianfest.org/

Brews, Bands and Bikes V

Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mercer County Courthouse Square

There will be a vintage bike show, craft beers, food and live music. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Champion Rotary Bluegrass/Country Celebration

Saturday, August 3, from noon – 11 p.m.

Willow Lake, 6863 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, OH

Admission is free to the event, which includes a basket raffle and popular Beard & Mustache Contest. Camping, swimming, food and beverage are available at additional charges.

Bluegrass performers will be from noon to 6 p.m.

More information is on the event’s Facebook page.

7th Annual Wings and Wheels

Sunday, August 4, from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ernie Hall Aviation Museum, 4033 N. River Rd., Howland, OH

Hundreds of classic cars and aircraft will be on display. Music, food and beer will also be available.

Admission is $10, children ages 6-12 are $5, and those 5 and younger are free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Holy Spirit Parish Festival

August 7-10

St. Vitus Church Grounds on Mercer Street in New Castle

Homemade food, nightly Italian specials, entertainment, Baby Doll Dance, Kiddieland rides and games and the Morra Tournament.

Fireworks are at dusk on August 10.

Visit Lawrence County’s website has more information.

Summerfest on the Green

At 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10 until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 11

Brookfield Center, Brookfield, OH

Events include a community parade, car cruise, bike/wagon parade, free kids activities, trick dog show, High5 the Clown/Magic Show, pet parade, Jungle Terry’s Exotic Animals, firefighter waterball challenge, bed race, freestyle Karate demo team performance, WC4 Children’s Choir, bounce house/inflatables, rock wall, music, food, vendors and more.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Shaker Woods Festival

August 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shaker Woods Grounds, 44337 County Line Rd. Columbiana, OH

Over 200 crafters and artisans will be dressed in Shaker period clothing while demonstrating and selling their handmade wares.

http://www.shakerwoods.com/

Lake Milton Arts and Crafts at the Beach

Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2323 Grandview Rd., Lake Milton, OH

Arts and Crafts Festival held at Lake Milton State Park.

Lawrence County Fair

August 12-17

Rides, games, food and exhibits as well as the Demolition Derby.

Fireworks are at 9 p.m. August 17.

For more information and a schedule, visit the Lawrence County Fair’s website.

Brier Hill Italian Festival 2019

Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, August 17 (4-11 p.m.) and Sunday, August 18 (Noon-11 p.m.)

ITAM Post 12, 354 Calvin St., Youngstown, OH

This event is held by Trolio-DiVito Italian Merchandise. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Free Movie Night at Eastwood Field

Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. (Gates open at 7 p.m.

Eastwood Field

Get ready to watch “The Lego Movie 2,” presented by Cricket Wireless. Grab a blanket and watch the movie from the outfield! Food and beverage will be available for sale throughout the movie.

The Scrappers ask that the following items are not used on the field: chairs, bug spray and spray sunscreen.

Polish Day

Sunday, August 18, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (mass at 11:30 a.m.)

St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Byzantine Rite, 4310 Kirk Rd., Youngstown, OH

The original polka bands from the first Polish Day will be joining the festivities from Cleveland and Pittsburgh. There will also be speakers and educational workshops throughout the day as well as a​​​​​​ pierogi eating contest, made-to-order Nalesniki (Polish crepes), how to make pierogi workshop, Polish deli and bakery, a silent auction, basket raffle, cultural garden, children’s activities and a Polish marketplace.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Canfield Fair

August 28 – Sept, 2

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Canfield, OH

The largest county fair in Ohio features car and animal shows, rides and games, food and more. The main musical act will be Pentatonix.

www.canfieldfair.com