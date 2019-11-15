Milsek – Small Business Saturday

Clients are able to order Milsek directly from our website at milsek.com as well as calling us direct

We are the manufacturers and distributors of the complete line of Milsek products lead by its star – ‘The Original’, Milsek Furniture Polish & Cleaner with Lemon Oil. The Milsek Formula was created in 1914 when the first stone was placed on The Lincoln Memorial, Wrigley Field was built and World War I began.

In 1914, Zolton Csiky, a master cabinet maker who emigrated from Hungary in 1906, formulated the Original Milsek Furniture Polish & Cleaner with Lemon Oil. His wife, Julia, collected ketchup bottles from friends and neighbors, cleaned them, filled them with Milsek and corked the bottles for sales during the Great Depression. Julia is our inspiration and Milsek’s first entrepreneur! Today, Milsek Furniture Polish, Inc. is a WBENC Certified Women Owned Company, owned and operated by Joyce Herubin. The Milsek line of products is manufactured and distributed in Salem, Ohio.

Clients are able to order Milsek directly from our website at milsek.com as well as calling us direct. We are very proud of our excellent service to our clients with personal attention to their needs and concerns. However, we try to encourage our clients to shop local by directing them to a local source. We depend on local support, so we encourage local support. Our larger success stories to date include: Discount Drug Mart, Giant Eagle, King’s Variety Stores, Marc’s, Runnings, Select Ace Hardware & True Value Stores, Island Distributors (Hawaii), and Amazon.

1-800-216-9517

Milsek.com