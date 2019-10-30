Cobbler’s Corner – Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday

Cobbler's specializes in shoe repair

Address: 1115 village Plaza, Columbiana, OH 44408
Phone: 330-482-4005
Email: footcomfort@cobblerscorner1.com
Website: cobblerscorner1.com

Cobbler’s specializes in shoe repair. Some services we offer are:

  • Stitching
  • Gluing
  • Resoles
  • Velcro replacement
  • Elastic replacement
  • Leather work
  • Shoe shining
  • Footwear modifications
  • Zipper replacements

Our team is trained to give you the best fit possible. 

All employees are trained to help anyone that comes through the door. Some of their specialties include: 

  • Foot measurement
  • Fitting O.T.C orthotics and inserts
  • Mis-matched sizing
  • Fitting braces into shoes
  • Edema footwear
  • Diabetic footwear

We stock the accessories you need.

Our trusted companies make essential accessories, we stock them for your convenience:

  • Wallets
  • Belts
  • Boot dryers
  • Shoe laces
  • Boot oil
  • Socks
  • Safety glasses
  • And MANY more!

Our pedorthists specialize in:

  • Custom orthotics
  • Orthoic adjustments and repairs
  • Custom shoes
  • Diabetic foot care management
  • Diabetic ulcer unloading
  • Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC)
  • Veterans Affairs (VA)

Please note: our pedorthists work by appointment only. Please call or stop in to schedule an appointment.

