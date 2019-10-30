Cobbler’s Corner – Small Business Saturday

Address: 1115 village Plaza, Columbiana, OH 44408
Phone: 330-482-4005
Email: footcomfort@cobblerscorner1.com
Website: cobblerscorner1.com
Cobbler’s specializes in shoe repair. Some services we offer are:
- Stitching
- Gluing
- Resoles
- Velcro replacement
- Elastic replacement
- Leather work
- Shoe shining
- Footwear modifications
- Zipper replacements
Our team is trained to give you the best fit possible.
All employees are trained to help anyone that comes through the door. Some of their specialties include:
- Foot measurement
- Fitting O.T.C orthotics and inserts
- Mis-matched sizing
- Fitting braces into shoes
- Edema footwear
- Diabetic footwear
We stock the accessories you need.
Our trusted companies make essential accessories, we stock them for your convenience:
- Wallets
- Belts
- Boot dryers
- Shoe laces
- Boot oil
- Socks
- Safety glasses
- And MANY more!
Our pedorthists specialize in:
- Custom orthotics
- Orthoic adjustments and repairs
- Custom shoes
- Diabetic foot care management
- Diabetic ulcer unloading
- Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC)
- Veterans Affairs (VA)
Please note: our pedorthists work by appointment only. Please call or stop in to schedule an appointment.