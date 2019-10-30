Cobbler’s Corner – Small Business Saturday

Address: 1115 village Plaza, Columbiana, OH 44408

Phone: 330-482-4005

Email: footcomfort@cobblerscorner1.com

Website: cobblerscorner1.com

Cobbler’s specializes in shoe repair. Some services we offer are:

Stitching

Gluing

Resoles

Velcro replacement

Elastic replacement

Leather work

Shoe shining

Footwear modifications

Zipper replacements

Our team is trained to give you the best fit possible.

All employees are trained to help anyone that comes through the door. Some of their specialties include:

Foot measurement

Fitting O.T.C orthotics and inserts

Mis-matched sizing

Fitting braces into shoes

Edema footwear

Diabetic footwear

We stock the accessories you need.

Our trusted companies make essential accessories, we stock them for your convenience:

Wallets

Belts

Boot dryers

Shoe laces

Boot oil

Socks

Safety glasses

And MANY more!

Our pedorthists specialize in:

Custom orthotics

Orthoic adjustments and repairs

Custom shoes

Diabetic foot care management

Diabetic ulcer unloading

Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC)

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Please note: our pedorthists work by appointment only. Please call or stop in to schedule an appointment.