Tune in to Daybreak as WYTV names winner of Remarkable Women contest

The big reveal will be this Friday on Daybreak during the 6:30 a.m. half-hour

(WYTV) – They inspire us, make an impact on our community and lead the way for change. Over the last month, 33 WYTV has been celebrating women who make a difference here in the Valley.

We’ve introduced four truly remarkable women, all nominated to be 33 WYTV’s local candidate to be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

The big reveal will be this Friday on Daybreak! Join Len Rome and Jim Loboy as they sit down with our local winner during the 6:30 a.m. half-hour to talk about being a “Remarkable Woman.”

A panel of local judges helped select the winner.

Ashley Totin was nominated by her dad, Jim Martof. She is now the project engineer at America Makes and was even named the Mahoning Valley’s Young Professional Engineer of the Year in 2019.

Wilma Torres was nominated by her niece, Elisa Matlock. She went from relying on the nonprofit organization Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to being its CEO.

Samantha Villella was nominated by her sister, Nikki Snyder. Beyond educating herself about multiple sclerosis, she has raised funds, walked, volunteered, done work in Washington, D.C. and even started a podcast to raise awareness about the disease.

Rohnda McCloskey was nominated by her mom, Wanda Macklam. She helped write House Bill 488, which mandates health coverage for children with PANDAS, an oftentimes misdiagnosed disorder associated with strep throat in kids.

One of these four amazing women will get a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show.

The national winner of the contest will be announced mid-March.