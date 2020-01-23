Skip to content
WYTV
Youngstown
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pledge Of Allegiance
Hidden History
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Report It
Marketplace
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Meet the team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
The Mel Robbins Show
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Trending on WYTV.com
Nominate a student athlete
Close to 20,000 kids reported missing in Ohio last year, authorities say
Boardman officer on paid leave following arrest
WYTV teams with American Heart Association to cover ‘Stories of the Heart’ for Heart Month
97-year-old Florida veteran may be last living Buffalo Soldier