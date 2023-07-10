(WYTV) – Drugs have been controversial across the country for years. Statistics in the Valley show they can be a real problem. Some drugs, like marijuana, are now being legalized. It may prompt kids to ask questions about them.

In 2020, the Ohio Department of Health reported Mahoning County ranked ninth for unintentional drug death rates. Trumbull County ranked sixth.

“We live in a society where drugs are readily available and attitudes toward drug use are sometimes lax,” said Angela DiVito executive director of the coalition for a drug-free Mahoning County.

DiVito says kids are asking parents tougher questions about drugs.

“Sometimes parents fear that their child might ask about the parent’s drug use when they were growing up,” said DiVito.

There are different ways for parents to respond these questions. DiVito encourages parents to give age appropriate answers to their children.

“If your seven-year-old is asking that, you don’t need to tell them that you tried marijuana as a teenager. If your 14-year-old is asking that, it’s up to you. Answer honestly to your level of comfort,” said DiVito.

DiVito also encourages open dialogue between parents and children about drugs. She says parents can learn what their children know about drugs. Allowing them to set clear expectations for them around the subject. If your child asks questions about drugs, DiVito says to avoid scare tactics when educating them.

“It actually can serve as a challenge or a dare for a young person to experiment with drug use. So where we think that we’re putting out a frightening message, it’s actually having the opposite effect on our young people,” said DiVito.