(WYTV) — When it comes to hearing loss, sometimes it’s not preventable, but in an age of being constantly plugged into phones, games and even sound machines — you run the risk of causing it yourself.

From the time we’re born, we’re exposed to many sounds, whether it be to help us sleep or to help us have a good time.

Dr. Rebecca Berger is an audiologist with Akron Children’s Hospital. She says hearing loss has a stigma to it. No longer are only the elderly the ones who suffer. Whenever it happens, it causes a breakdown in communication, which can affect your child’s learning.

“The earlier onset of hearing loss, the more it’s going to affect their ability to learn and produce speech and language,” Berger said.

One point Berger brought up: Sometimes a parent or teacher might be trying to talk to a student not knowing they have a hearing issue. They may think the child is not listening or paying attention, instead assuming the child has a behavioral issue.

“Most kids will get screenings depending on their age every year to every 2 years,” Berger said.

Berger says she feels like every year they’re seeing more and more teens with hearing loss caused by music or video games, known as noise-induced hearing loss.

“Wearing protection even when you’re mowing the lawn, or things like that, the more you can emulate it. Your kids will follow,” she said.

There are also apps you can get on your phone to measure how loud things are.

Another good rule of thumb? If someone else can hear what’s playing in your headphones, it’s too loud.